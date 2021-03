More than 12 years ago, Robert Morgan’s “Gap Creek” (A Shannon Ravenel Book/2013) catapulted to the top of the New York Times Bestseller list. Oprah selected it for her book club. Fans loved the characters and their struggles in Appalachia. Robert Morgan promised a sequel and more than a decade later, he brings readers back to Gap Creek in his latest book, “The Road From Gap Creek” (A Shannon Ravenel Book/2013) .