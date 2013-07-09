How Will The New Abortion Bill Move Through The Legislature?

House Bill 695 was originally designed to ban Sharia Law in North Carolina. But last week, the bill was amended to include new restrictions on abortions in the state. Families across North Carolina came out to protest against the bill when it was discussed in the senate; however, the bill was passed 29-12. Today, the bill is being discussed in a house committee. Jessica Jones has been covering the bill as it evolves and passes through the general assembly. Jones is WUNC's Capitol Bureau Chief. Jones joins Host Frank Stasio to talk about the recent amendments to House Bill 695.