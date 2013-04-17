Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Undocumented Struggle To Assert Identity Through Art

As Washington debates immigration reform, more and more undocumented young people are coming out of the shadows.  One local group is engaging their struggle with their identities through art.

Guest host Isaac-Davy Aronson speaks with artist Annabel Manning about her exhibition, now on view at Duke University. She is also joined by one of the undocumented young artists, Marco Cervantes, and by Jose Torres-Don, a member of the advocacy group NC Dream Team.

The State of ThingsImmigration ReformNC Dream Team
Isaac-Davy Aronson
Isaac-Davy Aronson is WUNC's morning news producer and can frequently be heard on air as a host and reporter. He came to North Carolina in 2011, after several years as a host at New York Public Radio in New York City. He's been a producer, newscaster and host at Air America Radio, New York Times Radio, and Newsweek on Air.
