Undocumented Struggle To Assert Identity Through Art

As Washington debates immigration reform, more and more undocumented young people are coming out of the shadows. One local group is engaging their struggle with their identities through art.

Guest host Isaac-Davy Aronson speaks with artist Annabel Manning about her exhibition, now on view at Duke University. She is also joined by one of the undocumented young artists, Marco Cervantes, and by Jose Torres-Don, a member of the advocacy group NC Dream Team.