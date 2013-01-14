Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Meet Psychopathy Specialist Walter Sinnott-Armstrong

In the wake of recent mass shootings, mental health has been a focus of our national dialogue. Walter Sinnott-Armstrong is a professor of philosophy with an interest in mental illness, in particular psychopathy. He studies the brains of prison inmates to try to gain some insight into the condition. Host Frank Stasio talks with Walter Sinnott-Armstrong, the Chauncey Stillman Professor of Practical Ethics in the philosophy department at Duke University about his life and career, starting with the ethics of psychopathy.

