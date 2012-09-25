There’s a lot of nostalgia for the 1990s these days. The economy was on the upswing. The music industry, the publishing industry, and the newspaper industry were all in better shape than they are now. And for a time there, it looked like the Triangle region of North Carolina might be the next big thing in popular music. One guy who made it out of the 90s, out of the Triangle and to international success was singer/songwriter Ryan Adams, co-founder of the popular alt-country band Whiskeytown. Host Frank Stasio will be joined by David Menconi, the music critic for the News and Observer, to talk about Menconi’s new book, "Ryan Adams: Losering, A Story of Whiskeytown" (University of Texas Press/2012).