Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

The Elopement

kismuth2.gif

Dipika Kohli married her college sweetheart on New Year's Day in 2001.   The two eloped in Japan, his home country, then moved to Ireland to start life in a place unfamiliar to both of them. In doing so, she boldly walked away from the hopes her parents had for her. They emigrated from New Delhi with much more conventional dreams of a successful life for their daughter. "The Elopement" (Kismuth/2012) is Kohli's memoir of the risks she took to carve her own path in life. She joins host Frank Stasio to talk about taking a bold chance on love.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsThe ElopementDipika Kohli
Stay Connected
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Shawn Wen
Shawn Wen joined the staff of The State of Things in March 2012 and served as associate producer until February 2014.
See stories by Shawn Wen