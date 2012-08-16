Dipika Kohli married her college sweetheart on New Year's Day in 2001. The two eloped in Japan, his home country, then moved to Ireland to start life in a place unfamiliar to both of them. In doing so, she boldly walked away from the hopes her parents had for her. They emigrated from New Delhi with much more conventional dreams of a successful life for their daughter. "The Elopement" (Kismuth/2012) is Kohli's memoir of the risks she took to carve her own path in life. She joins host Frank Stasio to talk about taking a bold chance on love.