Meet Adam Perlman

Duke Integrative Medicine provides holistic health care based on the best practices of traditional Western medicine as well as fundamental aspects of health like nutrition, exercise, spiritual practice, personal and professional development and environmental safety. Integration almost always has a cost and Dr. Adam Perlman’s job is to lower the price. He is Associate Vice President for Health and Wellness for the Duke University Health System and Associate Professor in the Department of Medicine. Perlman’s earliest understanding of holistic healthcare came from studying martial arts, but it was a meeting with renowned Harvard physician David Eisenberg that sent him into the world of integrative medicine. Now his goal is nothing less than changing the way those in the Duke community take care of themselves and then, changing the way the larger community takes care of itself. Adam Perlman joins host Frank Stasio to talk about medicine, money and martial arts.