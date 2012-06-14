The annual gathering of the North American Jules Verne Society takes place in Marion, North Carolina this year. Jules Verne, a 19th century French writer, is well known for books like "20,000 Leagues Under the Sea," and "Journey to the Center of the Earth," but poor translations of his works mean that some people may never have actually read his original stories. Host Frank Stasio talks with Jean-Michel Margot, president of the North American Jules Verne Society about Verne's legacy.