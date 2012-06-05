Writer Leonard Pitts Jr. is known for his nationally syndicated, award-winning newspaper column. Recently, he began trying his hand as a novelist. His second work of fiction is “Freeeman” (Agate Publishing/2012), a historical novel set in the post-Civil War South. In it, Pitts creates a love story shadowed by the volatile landscape that surrounded Southerners after Emancipation. He was inspired to write it after seeing some classified ads placed by slaves in hopes of finding the loved ones they were separated from before the war. Pitts joins host Frank Stasio to talk about his new book.