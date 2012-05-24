In 1990, the Americans with Disabilities Act opened up a host of protections for people with disabilities. Amongst its gains, it banned workplace discrimination and forced government and commercial spaces to become more accessible. But religious spaces are exempt from ADA. Host Frank Stasio considers how faith communities deal with people with disabilities with religion writer Mark Pinsky, author of “Amazing Gifts: Stories of Faith, Disability, and Inclusion” (Alban/ 2011), and Brett Webb-Mitchell, a Presbyterian minister based in Chapel Hill whose newest book about faith and disabilities is called "Beyond Accessibility" (Church/ 2010).