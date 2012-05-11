It's no surprise that Jo Gore's got a thing for soul and jazz. She grew up singing in the choir at a Columbus County Baptist Church, and soul music was a regular sound in her house. As an adult in Durham, she got together with a bunch of like-minded musicians and formed her band, Jo Gore and The Alternative. Host Frank Stasio is joined by Jo Gore, Bakru Hunsel, Steve Coon, Kip Perry, Bo Lankenau, and Weldon Kollock live in the studio to play some music from their upcoming album, “The Herstory of Josephine Gore, Return of the Articulate Kinsman Vol. 1”.