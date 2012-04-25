Outsourcing has sent many of North Carolina's manufacturing jobs overseas, siphoning the lifeblood out of some small communities.Author Susan Woodring witnessed this when she moved to North Carolina in the late '90s, and she decided she wanted to write about it. In her latest book, "Goliath" (St. Martin's Press/2012), Woodring explores a fictional small town that has to deal with the death of the town's furniture factory owner and the uncertain future it brings. Host Frank Stasio talks to Susan Woodring about "Goliath."