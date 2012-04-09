Bringing The World Home To You

Meet Jimmy Creech

Jimmy Creech had been an ordained United Methodist minister for 14 years before he came to understand the plight of homosexuals within his congregation. A parishioner, whom he calls Adam, came out to him in 1984, revealing the hurt and rejection he felt at the hands of a church that condemned him. Creech became a crusader for homosexual rights within the church, and that crusade led the Methodist church to strip him of his ordination. Creech continues to advocate for the rights of homosexuals and on behalf of other social justice issues. Host Frank Stasio talks with Creech about his journey from minister to activist and his new book, "Adam's Gift: A Memoir of a Pastor's Calling to Defy the Church's Persecution of Lesbians and Gays" (Duke University Press/2011).

This program originally broadcast on April 11, 2011.  For a link to the audio, click here.

