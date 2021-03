Saba Barnard is a Muslim-American artist who is pushing back against the common, one-note portrays of Muslims in mainstream art and media. In a series of paintings called "Technicolor Muslimah," she tries to recast Muslim women. Using bright colors, joke props, and her own sense of humor, she tries to reframe Muslim women as giddy, fanciful, and goofy. Barnard joins host Frank Stasio to talk about her work and the women who inspired her latest series of portraits.