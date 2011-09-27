Becoming Through Art
The son of Jamaican immigrants, Kenneth Montague often felt like an outsider in his Windsor, Canada community. As he got older, he found himself drawn to art that explored self-identity and found a connection with the work of African-American photographers, in particular. Soon Montague, now a practicing dentist in Toronto, began collecting art. He has shared a portion of his impressive photography collection with Duke University’s Nasher Museum for a new exhibit called “Becoming: Photographs from the Wedge Collection.”