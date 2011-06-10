Tom Maxwell is best known for his time spent with the Chapel Hill ‘90s group the Squirrel Nut Zippers, but a lot has happened since then. His then 3-year-old son Esten was diagnosed with Leukemia and has completed treatment. Maxwell is writing a memoir about that experience and about his time with the Squirrel Nut Zippers. He's started a Kickstarter project to help pay for that project. And now he’s releasing his second solo record, “Kingdom Come.” The CD release party is at Motorco in Durham tonight at 8 p.m.