Tom Maxwell is best known for his time spent with the Chapel Hill ‘90s group the Squirrel Nut Zippers, but a lot has happened since then. His then 3-year-old son Esten was diagnosed with Leukemia and has completed treatment.  Maxwell is writing a memoir about that experience and about his time with the Squirrel Nut Zippers. He's started a Kickstarter project to help pay for that project.  And now he’s releasing his second solo record, “Kingdom Come.” The CD release party is at Motorco in Durham tonight at 8 p.m.

