The Game Of Her Life

Phiona Mutesi

Of the 600 million people who know how to play chess worldwide, Phiona Mutesi is one of the best. The 14-year-old Ugandan phenom recently competed in the Chess Olympiad, an international tournament that pits players against each other in strategic competition. A short time ago, Mutesi had never even heard of the game.

Her life was consumed with finding food for her family and avoiding trouble in the crime-ridden slum she calls home. But chess is opening new doors for Mutesi, whose story is being documented by Chapel Hill sports writer Tim Crothers. He joins host Frank Stasio to talk about how chess is changing Mutesi’s life.

Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006.
Lindsay Foster Thomas
Content Director Lindsay Foster Thomas is a multiplatform journalist and audio storyteller with a background in public radio that began right here at WUNC.
