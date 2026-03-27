NC News Roundup: Berger conceded, now what for NC GOP? Plus, the future of Tar Heel basketball after Hubert Davis

There have been major leadership changes in North Carolina this week. At the General Assembly, the longtime Republican Senate leader Phil Berger conceded following a fierce, close primary battle. In Chapel Hill, there's now an opening at one of the most prestigious college basketball programs in the country. All that and more on this week's North Carolina News Roundup, live from the NC News & Information Summit at NC State's McKimmon Center in Raleigh.

Dawn Vaughan, Capitol Bureau Chief, The News & Observer

Mary Helen Moore, Reporter, Axios Raleigh

Ely Portillo, Executive Editor, WFAE

Felicia Sonmez, Growth/Development reporter, Blue Ridge Public Radio

Dane Huffman, Managing Editor, Triangle Business Journal

Mitchell Northam, Reporter, USA Today