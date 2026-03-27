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The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

NC News Roundup: Berger conceded, now what for NC GOP? Plus, the future of Tar Heel basketball after Hubert Davis

By Jeff Tiberii,
Rachel McCarthy
Published March 27, 2026 at 5:37 PM EDT
N.C. State men's basketball 2024 ACC Tournament
Mitchell Northam
/
WUNC
UNC coach Hubert Davis before the Tar Heels faced N.C. State in the ACC Tournament title game on March 16, 2024, in Washington, D.C.

There have been major leadership changes in North Carolina this week. At the General Assembly, the longtime Republican Senate leader Phil Berger conceded following a fierce, close primary battle. In Chapel Hill, there's now an opening at one of the most prestigious college basketball programs in the country. All that and more on this week's North Carolina News Roundup, live from the NC News & Information Summit at NC State's McKimmon Center in Raleigh.

Dawn Vaughan, Capitol Bureau Chief, The News & Observer

Mary Helen Moore, Reporter, Axios Raleigh

Ely Portillo, Executive Editor, WFAE

Felicia Sonmez, Growth/Development reporter, Blue Ridge Public Radio

Dane Huffman, Managing Editor, Triangle Business Journal

Mitchell Northam, Reporter, USA Today

Due South
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
See stories by Rachel McCarthy