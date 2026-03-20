NC News Roundup: Berger/Page still undecided; former Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson admits to lying during 2024 campaign

On this week’s North Carolina News Roundup... North Carolina Senate leader Phil Berger protests Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page’s narrow, 23-vote lead in the primary. Former Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson admits he lied about pornography allegations during his 2024 gubernatorial campaign. And Vice President J.D. Vance promises answers to Sen. Thom Tillis’ questions regarding Operation Charlotte’s Web.

Bryan Anderson, Statewide Politics Reporter for The Assembly

Adam Wagner, editor/reporter, NC Newsroom

Danielle Battaglia, Washington correspondent, The News & Observer

Laura Leslie, Editor, NC Newsline