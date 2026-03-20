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The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

NC News Roundup: Berger/Page still undecided; former Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson admits to lying during 2024 campaign

By Jeff Tiberii,
Stacia Brown
Published March 20, 2026 at 1:50 PM EDT
Phil Berger and Sam Page are facing off in the Republican primary race for N.C. Senate
Phil Berger and Sam Page are facing off in the Republican primary race for N.C. Senate

On this week’s North Carolina News Roundup... North Carolina Senate leader Phil Berger protests Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page’s narrow, 23-vote lead in the primary. Former Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson admits he lied about pornography allegations during his 2024 gubernatorial campaign. And Vice President J.D. Vance promises answers to Sen. Thom Tillis’ questions regarding Operation Charlotte’s Web.

Bryan Anderson, Statewide Politics Reporter for The Assembly
Adam Wagner, editor/reporter, NC Newsroom
Danielle Battaglia, Washington correspondent, The News & Observer 
Laura Leslie, Editor, NC Newsline

Due South
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
See stories by Stacia Brown