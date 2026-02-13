Bringing The World Home To You

Due South

NC News Roundup: early voting underway across the state; the aftermath of 'Operation Charlotte’s Web'; an Olympics update

By Jeff Tiberii,
Rachel McCarthy
Published February 13, 2026 at 2:15 PM EST
Voters walk towards The Maxwell Center to cast their ballots during early voting in Goldsboro Friday morning October 21, 2022.
Jonathon Gruenke/WUNC
/
WUNC
File photo. Voters walk towards The Maxwell Center to cast their ballots during early voting in Goldsboro in October 2022.

On this week's North Carolina News Roundup...

Early voting for primary elections has begun. An update on the aftermath of “Operation Charlotte’s Web.” And, a check-in from Italy with UNC-Chapel Hill journalism students covering the Winter Olympics.

Due South co-host Jeff Tiberii and a roundtable of reporters tackle those and other stories from the week.

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC

Laura Leslie, Editor, NC Newsline

Julian Berger, Race & Equity Reporter, WFAE

Corey Davis, journalism student at UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism & Media

Merrily Tew, journalism student at UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism & Media

Due South
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
