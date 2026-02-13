NC News Roundup: early voting underway across the state; the aftermath of 'Operation Charlotte’s Web'; an Olympics update
On this week's North Carolina News Roundup...
Early voting for primary elections has begun. An update on the aftermath of “Operation Charlotte’s Web.” And, a check-in from Italy with UNC-Chapel Hill journalism students covering the Winter Olympics.
Due South co-host Jeff Tiberii and a roundtable of reporters tackle those and other stories from the week.
Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC
Laura Leslie, Editor, NC Newsline
Julian Berger, Race & Equity Reporter, WFAE
Corey Davis, journalism student at UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism & Media
Merrily Tew, journalism student at UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism & Media