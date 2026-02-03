Bringing The World Home To You

One year into Trump's second term, we check in on 'Project 2025' with The Atlantic's David Graham

Published February 3, 2026 at 4:14 PM EST
One year into President Trump's second term, we hear from David Graham, author of The Project, about how closely Trump followed the Project 2025 playbook, and what he's likely to turn his attention to in 2026.

David Graham, staff writer for The Atlantic; author of The Project: How Project 2025 Is Reshaping America; Adjunct Instructor of Journalism & Public Policy, DeWitt Wallace Center for Media and Democracy, Duke University

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
