NC News Roundup: Sen. Tillis speaks out on Kristi Noem; Alex Pretti vigil held in Durham; snow expected in Central NC

By Jeff Tiberii,
Stacia Brown
Published January 30, 2026 at 3:48 PM EST
Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C. File photo. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP
/
AP
Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C. File photo. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

On the Friday News Roundup...

Sen. Thom Tillis speaks out strongly against Kristi Noem, Secretary of Homeland Security – and Stephen Miller, one of the President’s closest advisers.

A vigil in Durham honors the life of VA nurse Alex Pretti, who was killed by federal immigration agents in Minnesota on January 24.

These stories and more lead this week’s North Carolina news.

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC

Claudia Rivera Cotto, Political Reporter, Enlace Latino NC

Bryan Anderson, Statewide Politics Reporter for The Assembly, creator of the “Anderson Alerts” newsletter

Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill correspondent, The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy

Brad Panovich, Chief Meteorologist, WCNC-TV 

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
