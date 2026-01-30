NC News Roundup: Sen. Tillis speaks out on Kristi Noem; Alex Pretti vigil held in Durham; snow expected in Central NC
On the Friday News Roundup...
Sen. Thom Tillis speaks out strongly against Kristi Noem, Secretary of Homeland Security – and Stephen Miller, one of the President’s closest advisers.
A vigil in Durham honors the life of VA nurse Alex Pretti, who was killed by federal immigration agents in Minnesota on January 24.
These stories and more lead this week’s North Carolina news.
Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC
Claudia Rivera Cotto, Political Reporter, Enlace Latino NC
Bryan Anderson, Statewide Politics Reporter for The Assembly, creator of the “Anderson Alerts” newsletter
Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill correspondent, The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy
Brad Panovich, Chief Meteorologist, WCNC-TV