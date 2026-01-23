Bringing The World Home To You

Breaking News: Triangle braces for winter storm
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

NC News Roundup: winter storm update; measles in North Carolina; Buddhist monks head to Raleigh

By Jeff Tiberii,
Rachel McCarthy
Published January 23, 2026 at 3:51 PM EST
Buddhist monks passed through Chatham County on Thursday, Jan 22, as the continued on their Walk for Peace. The monks will walk from Fort Worth, Texas, to Washington, D.C. to "raise awareness of peace, loving kindness, and compassion across America and the world."
Mehmet Demirci
/
for WUNC
On this week's North Carolina News Roundup...

A winter storm outlook from Assistant State Climatologist Corey Davis, an update on measles in North Carolina, the future of the Dean Dome, and the Walk for Peace comes to the Triangle.

Corey Davis, Assistant State Climatologist 
Adam Wagner, reporter/editor covering state politics for the North Carolina Newsroom 
Dawn Vaughan, Capitol Bureau Chief, The News & Observer
Zachery Eanes, reporter, Axios Raleigh
Aaron Sánchez-Guerra, Race, Class & Communities Reporter, WUNC

Due South
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
