NC News Roundup year in review: what happened (and what didn't) in North Carolina news

On this week’s North Carolina News Roundup, we widen our lens to talk about some of the biggest stories of the year: Lumbee recognition, immigration raids, the NC Supreme Court race, redistricting, Chantal and Helene recovery, and no state budget are just a few of the topics covered by co-host Jeff Tiberii and a panel of reporters.

Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill correspondent, The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC

Bryan Anderson, Statewide Politics Reporter for The Assembly, creator of the “Anderson Alerts” newsletter

Claudia Rivera Cotto, Political Reporter, Enlace Latino NC

Dawn Vaughan, Capitol Bureau Chief, The News & Observer