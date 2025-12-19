Bringing The World Home To You

The USPS has changed the way mail is postmarked. Learn how to make your gift count in 2025.
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

NC News Roundup year in review: what happened (and what didn't) in North Carolina news

By Jeff Tiberii,
Rachel McCarthy
Published December 19, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
FILE - Members of the Lumbee Tribe bow their heads in prayer during the BraveNation Powwow and Gather at UNC Pembroke, March 22, 2025, in Pembroke, N.C.
Allison Joyce
/
AP
On this week’s North Carolina News Roundup, we widen our lens to talk about some of the biggest stories of the year: Lumbee recognition, immigration raids, the NC Supreme Court race, redistricting, Chantal and Helene recovery, and no state budget are just a few of the topics covered by co-host Jeff Tiberii and a panel of reporters.

Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill correspondent, The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC

Bryan Anderson, Statewide Politics Reporter for The Assembly, creator of the “Anderson Alerts” newsletter

Claudia Rivera Cotto, Political Reporter, Enlace Latino NC

Dawn Vaughan, Capitol Bureau Chief, The News & Observer

Due South
