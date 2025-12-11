Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Making a Year-End Gift? Click Here for Deadlines.
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

WUNC education reporter recaps biggest stories of the year, and Duke anthropologist tackles race and college football

By Jeff Tiberii,
Rachel McCarthy
Published December 11, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
author photo credit: John West

0:01:00

Year in Review: WUNC reporters recap biggest stories of the year

In this first installment of Due South’s Year in Review conversations with WUNC reporters, co-host Jeff Tiberii talks with K-12 education reporter Liz Schlemmer about the most memorable stories she covered in 2025 and what she’ll be watching for in 2026.

Liz Schlemmer, K-12 Education Reporter, WUNC

0:13:00

A Duke anthropologist tackles race and football

The college football bowl season starts this weekend. Then come the playoffs, which continue for a month until the national championship game in January.

For fans, the football frenzy starts and ends with the games. But for the players at big time football schools, living the football life is all consuming. And for Black players in these programs – who comprise large portions of teams, but small fractions of the student populations – the football life can be particularly complicated.

Duke professor Tracie Canada wrote the 2025 book Tackling the Everyday: Race and Nation in Big-Time College Football. She joins co-host Jeff Tiberii to talk about power dynamics, the “football family," and her ethnographic research on campus and the sidelines.

Tracie Canada, Andrew W. Mellon Assistant Professor of Cultural Anthropology & Gender, Sexuality, and Feminist Studies, Duke University

Due South
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
See stories by Rachel McCarthy