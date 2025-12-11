WUNC education reporter recaps biggest stories of the year, and Duke anthropologist tackles race and college football

0:01:00

Year in Review: WUNC reporters recap biggest stories of the year

In this first installment of Due South’s Year in Review conversations with WUNC reporters, co-host Jeff Tiberii talks with K-12 education reporter Liz Schlemmer about the most memorable stories she covered in 2025 and what she’ll be watching for in 2026.

Liz Schlemmer, K-12 Education Reporter, WUNC

0:13:00

A Duke anthropologist tackles race and football

The college football bowl season starts this weekend. Then come the playoffs, which continue for a month until the national championship game in January.

For fans, the football frenzy starts and ends with the games. But for the players at big time football schools, living the football life is all consuming. And for Black players in these programs – who comprise large portions of teams, but small fractions of the student populations – the football life can be particularly complicated.

Duke professor Tracie Canada wrote the 2025 book Tackling the Everyday: Race and Nation in Big-Time College Football. She joins co-host Jeff Tiberii to talk about power dynamics, the “football family," and her ethnographic research on campus and the sidelines.

Tracie Canada, Andrew W. Mellon Assistant Professor of Cultural Anthropology & Gender, Sexuality, and Feminist Studies, Duke University