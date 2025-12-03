Kids and phones: a call for social media regulations; why teen brains like 'likes'; new phone goes old school
0:01:00
Seeking better tech regulation
Smartphones and social media are largely unregulated for America’s youth. One North Carolina nonprofit is seeking a better framework under which teens, and tweens, can navigate social media and smartphones in schools.
Ava Smithing, Advocacy Director, Young People’s Alliance
0:13:00
UNC neuroscientist on social media’s influence on adolescent brains
A neuroscience and psychology professor talks about what we know – and what we don’t yet know – about how social media impacts adolescent brain development.
Eva Telzer, Professor of Psychology and Neuroscience and the Co-director of the Winston Center on Technology and Brain Development, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
0:39:20
A throwback technology for the next generation
An entrepreneur is hoping to resurrect a longstanding tool of communication with a new-age twist. Tin Can Phones are something of an homage to the phones many of us grew up with.
The new iteration runs off Wi-Fi and is an alternative to smartphones and access to social media.
Chet Kittleson, Co-Founder, Tin Can Phone