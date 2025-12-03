Kids and phones: a call for social media regulations; why teen brains like 'likes'; new phone goes old school

Courtesy of Young People's Alliance Young People's Alliance advocates at the North Carolina General Assembly.

0:01:00

Seeking better tech regulation

Smartphones and social media are largely unregulated for America’s youth. One North Carolina nonprofit is seeking a better framework under which teens, and tweens, can navigate social media and smartphones in schools.

Ava Smithing, Advocacy Director, Young People’s Alliance

Courtesy of Winston Center

0:13:00

UNC neuroscientist on social media’s influence on adolescent brains

A neuroscience and psychology professor talks about what we know – and what we don’t yet know – about how social media impacts adolescent brain development.

Eva Telzer, Professor of Psychology and Neuroscience and the Co-director of the Winston Center on Technology and Brain Development, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Courtesy of Tin Can Chet Kittleson

0:39:20

A throwback technology for the next generation

An entrepreneur is hoping to resurrect a longstanding tool of communication with a new-age twist. Tin Can Phones are something of an homage to the phones many of us grew up with.

The new iteration runs off Wi-Fi and is an alternative to smartphones and access to social media.

Chet Kittleson, Co-Founder, Tin Can Phone