Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Making a Year-End Gift? Click Here for Deadlines
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Kids and phones: a call for social media regulations; why teen brains like 'likes'; new phone goes old school

By Jeff Tiberii,
Rachel McCarthy
Published December 3, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
Pexels
Courtesy of Young People's Alliance
Young People's Alliance advocates at the North Carolina General Assembly.

0:01:00

Seeking better tech regulation

Smartphones and social media are largely unregulated for America’s youth. One North Carolina nonprofit is seeking a better framework under which teens, and tweens, can navigate social media and smartphones in schools.

Ava Smithing, Advocacy Director, Young People’s Alliance

Courtesy of Winston Center

0:13:00

UNC neuroscientist on social media’s influence on adolescent brains

A neuroscience and psychology professor talks about what we know – and what we don’t yet know – about how social media impacts adolescent brain development.

Eva Telzer, Professor of Psychology and Neuroscience and the Co-director of the Winston Center on Technology and Brain Development, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Chet Kittleson
Courtesy of Tin Can
Chet Kittleson

0:39:20

A throwback technology for the next generation

An entrepreneur is hoping to resurrect a longstanding tool of communication with a new-age twist. Tin Can Phones are something of an homage to the phones many of us grew up with.

The new iteration runs off Wi-Fi and is an alternative to smartphones and access to social media.

Chet Kittleson, Co-Founder, Tin Can Phone

Due South
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
See stories by Rachel McCarthy