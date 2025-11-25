Bringing The World Home To You

Due South

State Superintendent Mo Green shares plans to improve public education in North Carolina

By Jeff Tiberii,
Stacia Brown
Published November 25, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
Maurice "Mo" Green, center, was sworn in as State Superintendent of Public Instruction on January 1, 2025.

0:01:00

Mo Green is on a mission to improve NC public schools

In the 11 months since Maurice “Mo” Green was sworn in as the North Carolina’s 22nd Superintendent of Public Instruction, the state’s public schools have faced unprecedented challenges.

From long-term Hurricane Helene recovery to school-based care for students navigating SNAP cuts and the possibility of ICE detainments, Green has weathered several significant changes.

He joins Due South to discuss his first year in office and his five-year plan for making North Carolina schools among the “best in the country.”

Maurice “Mo” Green, State Superintendent of North Carolina

0:33:00

The Broadside: The rock that runs the world

The tiny mountain town of Spruce Pine, North Carolina is the site of the single biggest source of ultra-high purity quartz in the world. It’s a vital component in the manufacturing process of semiconductors for computers and solar panels. In fact, the mine in Spruce Pine is quite possibly the most important mineral extraction site on the planet. Because we don’t have a backup.

Featuring:

Alan Schabilion, owner of Emerald Village in Spruce Pine, NC

Ed Conway, author of Material World: The Six Raw Minerals That Shape Modern Civilization

WUNC's podcast The Broadside is hosted by Anisa Khalifa. This episode was produced by Charlie Shelton-Ormond and Jerad Walker.

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
