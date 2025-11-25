State Superintendent Mo Green shares plans to improve public education in North Carolina

0:01:00

Mo Green is on a mission to improve NC public schools

In the 11 months since Maurice “Mo” Green was sworn in as the North Carolina’s 22nd Superintendent of Public Instruction, the state’s public schools have faced unprecedented challenges.

From long-term Hurricane Helene recovery to school-based care for students navigating SNAP cuts and the possibility of ICE detainments, Green has weathered several significant changes.

He joins Due South to discuss his first year in office and his five-year plan for making North Carolina schools among the “best in the country.”

Maurice “Mo” Green, State Superintendent of North Carolina

0:33:00

The Broadside: The rock that runs the world

The tiny mountain town of Spruce Pine, North Carolina is the site of the single biggest source of ultra-high purity quartz in the world. It’s a vital component in the manufacturing process of semiconductors for computers and solar panels. In fact, the mine in Spruce Pine is quite possibly the most important mineral extraction site on the planet. Because we don’t have a backup.

Featuring:

Alan Schabilion, owner of Emerald Village in Spruce Pine, NC

Ed Conway, author of Material World: The Six Raw Minerals That Shape Modern Civilization

WUNC's podcast The Broadside is hosted by Anisa Khalifa. This episode was produced by Charlie Shelton-Ormond and Jerad Walker.