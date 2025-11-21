Bringing The World Home To You

Due South

NC News Roundup: Federal agents in Charlotte and the Triangle; Congressional map legal challenge update; big business for Benson

By Jeff Tiberii,
Rachel McCarthy
Published November 21, 2025 at 1:42 PM EST
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent in east Charlotte on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025

On the North Carolina News Roundup...

Federal raids in Charlotte and the Triangle have led to hundreds of arrests and instilled further fear in countless North Carolinians.

An update on legal challenges to North Carolina Congressional maps.

Plus, a billion-dollar project heads to Johnston County.

Due South co-host Jeff Tiberii and a panel of journalists cover the week in NC news.

Mary Helen Moore, reporter, Axios Raleigh

Claudia Rivera Cotto, political reporter, Enlace Latino NC

Bryan Anderson, statewide politics reporter for The Assembly, creator of the “Anderson Alerts” newsletter

Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill Correspondent, The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy

Julian Berger, Race & Equity Reporter, WFAE

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
