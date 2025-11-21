NC News Roundup: Federal agents in Charlotte and the Triangle; Congressional map legal challenge update; big business for Benson

On the North Carolina News Roundup...

Federal raids in Charlotte and the Triangle have led to hundreds of arrests and instilled further fear in countless North Carolinians.

An update on legal challenges to North Carolina Congressional maps.

Plus, a billion-dollar project heads to Johnston County.

Due South co-host Jeff Tiberii and a panel of journalists cover the week in NC news.

Mary Helen Moore, reporter, Axios Raleigh

Claudia Rivera Cotto, political reporter, Enlace Latino NC

Bryan Anderson, statewide politics reporter for The Assembly, creator of the “Anderson Alerts” newsletter

Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill Correspondent, The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy

Julian Berger, Race & Equity Reporter, WFAE