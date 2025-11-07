NC News Roundup: Gov. Stein calls for special legislative session over Medicaid; partial SNAP benefits begin to reach recipients
On the North Carolina News Roundup...
Gov. Josh Stein called for a special legislative session later this month to address the Medicaid budget shortfall.
Municipal elections across the state offer some predictable and some surprising results.
Sen. Thom Tillis offers support for Lumbee recognition.
Due South co-host Jeff Tiberii and a panel of journalists cover the week in NC news.
Guests
Dawn Vaughan, Capital Bureau Chief, News & Observer
Mary Helen Moore, reporter, Axios Raleigh
Adam Wagner, editor/reporter, NC Newsroom
Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill correspondent, The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy
Steve Harrison, political reporter, WFAE