NC News Roundup: Gov. Stein calls for special legislative session over Medicaid; partial SNAP benefits begin to reach recipients

By Jeff Tiberii,
Stacia Brown
Published November 7, 2025 at 1:54 PM EST
North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein, center, flanked by Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Dev Sangvai, left, and Undue Medical Debt Vice Chair Jose Penabad, speaks about the elimination of medical debt through an initiative involving hospitals and Medicaid at the Executive Mansion in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, Oct. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Gary D. Robertson)

On the North Carolina News Roundup...

Gov. Josh Stein called for a special legislative session later this month to address the Medicaid budget shortfall.

Municipal elections across the state offer some predictable and some surprising results.

Sen. Thom Tillis offers support for Lumbee recognition.

Due South co-host Jeff Tiberii and a panel of journalists cover the week in NC news.

Guests

Dawn Vaughan, Capital Bureau Chief, News & Observer

Mary Helen Moore, reporter, Axios Raleigh

Adam Wagner, editor/reporter, NC Newsroom

Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill correspondent, The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy

Steve Harrison, political reporter, WFAE

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
