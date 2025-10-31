NC News Roundup: SNAP benefits set to expire; redistricting legal battles; a big dinosaur discovery

On the North Carolina News Roundup...

It’s the end of the month, which means it’s day 31 of a federal government shutdown - barring an eleventh-hour development, this shutdown means the 1.4 million North Carolina recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program are going to lose benefits.

Also, the latest redistricting legal challenge, health insurance premiums are set to rise for many across our state, and a horrific crime in Johnston County.

Due South co-host Jeff Tiberii and a panel of journalists cover the week in NC news.

Mary Helen Moore, reporter for Axios Raleigh

Gary Robertson, statehouse reporter, Associated Press

Sarah Michels, staff writer specializing in coverage of North Carolina politics and elections, Carolina Public Press

Bryan Anderson, freelance reporter, creator of the “Anderson Alerts” newsletter

Reuben Jones, Washington reporter covering North Carolina, Spectrum News