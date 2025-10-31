Bringing The World Home To You

Due South

NC News Roundup: SNAP benefits set to expire; redistricting legal battles; a big dinosaur discovery

By Jeff Tiberii,
Rachel McCarthy
Published October 31, 2025 at 1:05 PM EDT
On the North Carolina News Roundup...

It’s the end of the month, which means it’s day 31 of a federal government shutdown - barring an eleventh-hour development, this shutdown means the 1.4 million North Carolina recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program are going to lose benefits.

Also, the latest redistricting legal challenge, health insurance premiums are set to rise for many across our state, and a horrific crime in Johnston County.

Due South co-host Jeff Tiberii and a panel of journalists cover the week in NC news.

Mary Helen Moore, reporter for Axios Raleigh

Gary Robertson, statehouse reporter, Associated Press

Sarah Michels, staff writer specializing in coverage of North Carolina politics and elections, Carolina Public Press

Bryan Anderson, freelance reporter, creator of the “Anderson Alerts” newsletter

Reuben Jones, Washington reporter covering North Carolina, Spectrum News

Due South
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
