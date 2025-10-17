NC News Roundup: NC Republican redistricting redux; Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools budget deficit update

On the North Carolina News Roundup...

North Carolina is joining the recent redistricting efforts we’ve seen across the country. We take a look at NC Republicans’ plans to try to pick up another Congressional seat.

Then, we turn to the Triad to check in on a funding shortfall at one of the state’s largest school districts.

How 2.5 million North Carolina residents had $6.5 billion in medical debt wiped out.

Those stories, plus how the ongoing shutdown continues to be felt in North Carolina, on this week’s North Carolina News Roundup.

Guests

Adam Wagner, reporter/editor covering state politics for the North Carolina Newsroom

Dawn Vaughan, Capitol Bureau Chief, The News & Observer

Claudia Rivera Cotto, political reporter, Enlace Latino NC

Amy Diaz, education reporter, WFDD