Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Already a Sustainer? Click here to increase now →
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

NC News Roundup: NC Republican redistricting redux; Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools budget deficit update

By Jeff Tiberii,
Rachel McCarthy
Published October 17, 2025 at 1:43 PM EDT
A new Congressional map proposed by the N.C. General Assembly aims to make the First Congressional District a safe Republican seat by swapping 10 counties between that and the Third Congressional District.
N.C. General Assembly
A new Congressional map proposed by the N.C. General Assembly aims to make the First Congressional District a safe Republican seat by swapping 10 counties between that and the Third Congressional District.

On the North Carolina News Roundup...

North Carolina is joining the recent redistricting efforts we’ve seen across the country. We take a look at NC Republicans’ plans to try to pick up another Congressional seat.

Then, we turn to the Triad to check in on a funding shortfall at one of the state’s largest school districts.

How 2.5 million North Carolina residents had $6.5 billion in medical debt wiped out.

Those stories, plus how the ongoing shutdown continues to be felt in North Carolina, on this week’s North Carolina News Roundup.

Guests

Adam Wagner, reporter/editor covering state politics for the North Carolina Newsroom

Dawn Vaughan, Capitol Bureau Chief, The News & Observer

Claudia Rivera Cotto, political reporter, Enlace Latino NC

Amy Diaz, education reporter, WFDD

Tags
Due South NC News Roundup
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
See stories by Rachel McCarthy