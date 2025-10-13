Focus on health care: NC Medicaid changes; a life and death insurance denial; local mom on her son's crucial care

0:01:00

A reporter debrief on Medicaid changes in NC

Today, we’re focused on health care. First, Medicaid – the most expansive health care program in America. It has 72 million recipients. Nearly one in four North Carolinians is on Medicaid – primarily people who are living with lower incomes, as well as individuals with disabilities, and children. The program has always operated on thin margins, and now those margins are now even more fragile due to a reimbursement rate cut that took effect last week. We learn more from NC Health News reporter Jaymie Baxley.

Jaymie Baxley, reporter focused on Medicaid and rural health at NC Health News

0:13:00

A NC family fights for mental health care, but even after two suicide attempts, their claims were denied

We’re joined by ProPublica reporter Duaa Eldeib to talk about her recent article entitled ‘Just Let Me Die’ - After insurance repeatedly denied a couple’s claims, one psychiatrist was their last hope. It’s a story about mental health, the failures of insurance companies, and the efforts of a determined wife – and one psychiatrist – to help a man who was near death.

Duaa Eldeib, reporter focused on health care and racial inequity at ProPublica

0:33:00

A Winston-Salem mom on how Medicaid has been crucial for her son's care

Jeff Tiberii talks with someone directly impacted by the federal and state cuts to Medicaid. Rachel Roth Aldhizer is a mom of five. Her four-year-old son, David, has profound brain abnormalities. Medicaid has been a vital service for David and the Aldhizer family. But changes to the health care program are already being felt in their Winston-Salem home.

Rachel Roth Aldhizer, Winston-Salem mom, her op-ed I’m a Conservative. My Disabled Son Needs Medicaid to Live. was published in The New York Times.