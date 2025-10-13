Bringing The World Home To You

Focus on health care: NC Medicaid changes; a life and death insurance denial; local mom on her son's crucial care

Published October 13, 2025

A reporter debrief on Medicaid changes in NC  

Today, we’re focused on health care. First, Medicaid – the most expansive health care program in America. It has 72 million recipients. Nearly one in four North Carolinians is on Medicaid – primarily people who are living with lower incomes, as well as individuals with disabilities, and children. The program has always operated on thin margins, and now those margins are now even more fragile due to a reimbursement rate cut that took effect last week. We learn more from NC Health News reporter Jaymie Baxley.

Jaymie Baxley, reporter focused on Medicaid and rural health at NC Health News

A NC family fights for mental health care, but even after two suicide attempts, their claims were denied

We’re joined by ProPublica reporter Duaa Eldeib to talk about her recent article entitled ‘Just Let Me Die’ - After insurance repeatedly denied a couple’s claims, one psychiatrist was their last hope. It’s a story about mental health, the failures of insurance companies, and the efforts of a determined wife – and one psychiatrist – to help a man who was near death.

Duaa Eldeib, reporter focused on health care and racial inequity at ProPublica

A Winston-Salem mom on how Medicaid has been crucial for her son's care

Jeff Tiberii talks with someone directly impacted by the federal and state cuts to Medicaid. Rachel Roth Aldhizer is a mom of five. Her four-year-old son, David, has profound brain abnormalities. Medicaid has been a vital service for David and the Aldhizer family. But changes to the health care program are already being felt in their Winston-Salem home.

Rachel Roth Aldhizer, Winston-Salem mom, her op-ed I’m a Conservative. My Disabled Son Needs Medicaid to Live. was published in The New York Times.

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
