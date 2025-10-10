NC News Roundup: calls for Rep. Cecil Brockman's resignation; UNC football falters under Belichick leadership

On the NC News Roundup… State Representative Cecil Brockman faces bipartisan calls for resignation, amid arrest on criminal charges. UNC Football coach Bill Belichick finds himself at the center of controversy, as the team’s season gets off to a floundering start. Sen. Thom Tillis challenges National Guard deployment

Guests

Pat Welter, sports reporter, WRAL

Zachery Eanes, reporter, Axios Raleigh

Nathan Collins, investigative reporter, The News & Observer

Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill correspondent, The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy



