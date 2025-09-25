Due South presents "Helene, One Year Later," a statewide journalism collaboration.
It has been one year since Helene. We honor the first anniversary with a collection of voices and stories, from Western North Carolina. Remembering the deadliest storm in modern history and looking ahead, a year after Helene.
This hour of Due South is a collection of voices of those who lived through the storm and includes reports on some of the lingering issues that face the region.
Featuring:
Leah Wong Ashburn, President/CEO Highland Brewing
Maureen Copelof, Mayor of Brevard
Kevin Corbin, NC state Senator
Beth Holmes, Spruce Pine Town Council
Lilly Knoepp, Senior Regional Reporter, Blue Ridge Public Radio (BPR)
Laura Hackett, Helene Recovery Reporter, Blue Ridge Public Radio (BPR)
Zachary Turner, Climate Reporter, WFAE
Amy Diaz, Education Reporter, WFDD
Katie Meyers, Reporter, Blue Ridge Public Radio (BPR)