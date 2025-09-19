NC News Roundup: Sen. Tillis speaks at FBI oversight hearing; early voting begins in NC municipal elections

On the North Carolina News Roundup...

A look at Senator Thom Tillis’ remarks at an FBI oversight hearing this week. Early voting begins in several counties’ municipal elections. And Gov. Josh Stein requests additional Helene relief funding.

Due South co-host Jeff Tiberii and a panel of journalists cover the week in NC news.

Guests

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC

Dawn Vaughan, Capitol Bureau Chief, The News & Observer

Gary Robertson, statehouse reporter, Associated Press

Claudia Rivera Cotto, Political Reporter, Enlace Latino NC