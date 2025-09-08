Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Already a Sustainer? Click here to increase now →
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

NC News Roundup: Layoffs at Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools; student walkouts over gun violence

By Jeff Tiberii
Published September 5, 2025 at 1:00 PM EDT
Images from Students Demand Action walk out at Wake Early College of Information and Biotechnologies in Morrisville.
Courtesy of Lucas Papa and Sophia Gomes
Images from Students Demand Action walk out at Wake Early College of Information and Biotechnologies in Morrisville.

On the North Carolina News Roundup...

Debate over Helene recovery funds continues. Governor Josh Stein is calling for more help from the federal government. President Trump says the governor is unfit to run a state. Congress has still yet to act on the state’s request for more than $11 billion in relief.

Groups of students across the country are walking out of their classrooms Friday to bring attention to gun violence in schools.

And the latest on Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools where a massive budget hole has led to layoffs.

Due South co-host Jeff Tiberii and a panel of journalists cover the week in NC news.

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC

Brianna Atkinson, higher education reporter, WUNC

Liz Schlemmer, education reporter, WUNC

Amy Diaz, education reporter, WFDD

Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill correspondent, The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy

Tags
Due South NC News Roundup
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii