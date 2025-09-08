NC News Roundup: Layoffs at Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools; student walkouts over gun violence

On the North Carolina News Roundup...

Debate over Helene recovery funds continues. Governor Josh Stein is calling for more help from the federal government. President Trump says the governor is unfit to run a state. Congress has still yet to act on the state’s request for more than $11 billion in relief.

Groups of students across the country are walking out of their classrooms Friday to bring attention to gun violence in schools.

And the latest on Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools where a massive budget hole has led to layoffs.

Due South co-host Jeff Tiberii and a panel of journalists cover the week in NC news.

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC

Brianna Atkinson, higher education reporter, WUNC

Liz Schlemmer, education reporter, WUNC

Amy Diaz, education reporter, WFDD

Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill correspondent, The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy