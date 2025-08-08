Bringing The World Home To You

Due South

NC News Roundup: DMV funding; what's next for PBS NC; Durham rezoning project meets opposition

By Jeff Tiberii,
Stacia Brown
Published August 8, 2025 at 2:52 PM EDT
N.C. State Auditor Dave Boliek announced Monday the findings from two audits of the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles. The Office of the State Auditor found that wait times at DMV offices have grown from 65 to 75 minutes on average since 2019.

This week on the North Carolina News Roundup...

A look at State Auditor Dave Boliek’s call for the separation of the North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles from the Department of Transportation.

PBS NC’s David Crabtree provides an update on staffing following federal defunding.

And a rezoning project meets opposition in Durham.

Guests

Mary Helen Moore, reporter for the NC Newsroom

Bryan Anderson, reporter for the newsletter Anderson Alerts

Zach Eanes, reporter, Axios Raleigh

Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill correspondent, The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
