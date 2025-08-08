DMV funding; PBS NC; and more on the North Carolina News Roundup

This week on the North Carolina News Roundup... A look at State Auditor Dave Boliek’s call for the separation of the North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles from the Department of Transportation.

PBS NC’s David Crabtree provides an update on staffing following federal defunding. And a rezoning project meets opposition in Durham.

Guests

Mary Helen Moore, reporter for the NC Newsroom

Bryan Anderson, reporter for the newsletter Anderson Alerts

Zach Eanes, reporter, Axios Raleigh

Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill correspondent, The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy