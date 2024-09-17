Purple Ballot: A Conversation with North Carolina Rep. Mickey Michaux

Editor's note: This conversation originally aired August 6, 2024.

Due South co-host Jeff Tiberii sits down with former state legislator Henry M. "Mickey" Michaux, Jr., the longest-serving member of the NC General Assembly, for a reflective conversation about Rep. Michaux's historic career, his friendship with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his hopes for the outcome of the 2024 presidential election.

Guest

Rep. Henry M. "Mickey" Michaux, Jr., longest-serving member of NC General Assembly