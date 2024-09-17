Bringing The World Home To You

© 2024 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Purple Ballot: A Conversation with North Carolina Rep. Mickey Michaux

By Jeff Tiberii
Published September 17, 2024 at 10:20 AM EDT
Rep. Mickey Michaux at WUNC in conversation with Due South co-host Jeff Tiberii
Stacia Brown/WUNC
Rep. Mickey Michaux at WUNC in conversation with Due South co-host Jeff Tiberii

Editor's note: This conversation originally aired August 6, 2024.

Due South co-host Jeff Tiberii sits down with former state legislator Henry M. "Mickey" Michaux, Jr., the longest-serving member of the NC General Assembly, for a reflective conversation about Rep. Michaux's historic career, his friendship with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his hopes for the outcome of the 2024 presidential election.

Guest

Rep. Henry M. "Mickey" Michaux, Jr., longest-serving member of NC General Assembly

Tags
Due South Purple Ballot
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii