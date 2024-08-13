Bringing The World Home To You

Politics
Due South

The Democratic National Convention will be different this year. A political science professor explains why.

By Jeff Tiberii,
Rachel McCarthy
Published August 13, 2024 at 11:11 AM EDT
Caitlin E. Jewitt, author of "The Primary Rules: Parties, Voters, and Presidential Nominations" and political science professor at Virginia Tech, joins co-host Jeff Tiberii to go over the rules and procedures of the Democratic National Convention in this unprecedented election cycle.

Guest

Caitlin E. Jewitt, Ph.D., associate professor, Political Science, and associate chair, Department of Political Science, Virginia Tech

Due South Democratic Party
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
