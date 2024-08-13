The Democratic National Convention will be different this year. A political science professor explains why.
Caitlin E. Jewitt, author of "The Primary Rules: Parties, Voters, and Presidential Nominations" and political science professor at Virginia Tech, joins co-host Jeff Tiberii to go over the rules and procedures of the Democratic National Convention in this unprecedented election cycle.
Guest
Caitlin E. Jewitt, Ph.D., associate professor, Political Science, and associate chair, Department of Political Science, Virginia Tech