Due South

From AI to privacy to child safety, the impact of technology policy is everywhere

authorBy Jeff Tiberii,
Rachel McCarthy
publishedDateHeading January 16, 2024 at 10:31 AM EST
The phrase “tech policy” can sound esoteric or even a bit boring. But from child safety and parental rights to AI to privacy laws, this is the stuff the impacts everyday people — every single day.

Co-host Jeff Tiberii talks to a panel of experts about why legislation has stalled in Congress, how state legislation on tech issues could impact you and your family, and how North Carolina's policies compare with other states.

Plus, the experts weigh in on how they use and manage technology in their own lives.

Guests
Matt Perault, Director, Center on Technology Policy, The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Robyn Caplan, Assistant Professor at Sanford School of Public Policy and Senior Lecturing Fellow in the Center for Science & Society, Duke University
Zachery Eanes, reporter, Axios Raleigh
Brooke Medina, Vice President of Communications, John Locke Foundation

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
