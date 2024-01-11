Local leaders share ups and downs on Main Street NC

The fastest-growing town in North Carolina. The fastest-shrinking town.

That's where Colin Campbell's series "Main Street NC," within the WUNC Politics Podcast, starts. And these first two episodes are the focus of this conversation between co-host Jeff Tiberii and Campbell.



Through interviews with local business owners and civic leaders, Campbell demystifies changes to rural infrastructure, and where state funding goes, following individual towns as case studies.

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief WUNC