Due South

Local leaders share ups and downs on Main Street NC

By Jeff Tiberii,
Colin Campbell
Published January 11, 2024 at 11:05 AM EST
The fastest-growing town in North Carolina. The fastest-shrinking town.

That's where Colin Campbell's series "Main Street NC," within the WUNC Politics Podcast, starts. And these first two episodes are the focus of this conversation between co-host Jeff Tiberii and Campbell.

  1. The State's fastest shrinking town seeks a turnaround
  2. 'Tremendous change' in the state's fastest growing town

Through interviews with local business owners and civic leaders, Campbell demystifies changes to rural infrastructure, and where state funding goes, following individual towns as case studies.

Find the five published episodes, and future episodes in the series here.

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief WUNC

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Colin Campbell
Colin Campbell covers politics for WUNC as the station's capitol bureau chief.
