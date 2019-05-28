Related Program: 
The State of Things

The True Story Of A Star Athlete Who’s Also A Zombie Filmmaker

By & 50 minutes ago

The documentary film 'Run of the Picture' follows Johnny Dutch, a world-class hurdler who also makes gut-drenched zombie films.
Credit Evan Kidd

Johnny Dutch is a man of many talents, passions and identities. He’s the subject of the new documentary film “Run of the Picture,” which traces his journey as a world-class hurdler who nearly qualified for the 2008 Olympics. But beyond his intense training and athletic pursuits, it also exposes his creative side: he is a filmmaker who creates gut-drenched zombie films in his spare time.

In the film, Dutch opens up about the deep pain of failure, his relationship with his father, and about the pressure of pursuing excellence.

Host Frank Stasio speaks to Dutch along with Evan Kidd, the creator of the documentary. The pair reflect on the filmmaking process and about the challenge of making movies in North Carolina. “Run of the Picture” screens for free at Runologie in downtown Raleigh on Thursday, May 30.

Tags: 
Olympics
USA Track & Field
Zombie
Documentary Filmmaking
The State of Things

Related Content

From Prison To Home: Five Lives Converge On A Farm In NC

By & Apr 30, 2019
a photo of two women with a tractor in a field
Joanne Hershfield

Once criminals have served their time, they are released and expected to return to being productive members of society. But what resources are in place to help them do so? The documentary “Benevolence: A Journey From Prison To Home ” follows five women as they try to reintegrate into society while working on a farm in Alamance County.

Local Filmmaker Documents Epic Hunt For Hidden Treasure

By & Jun 19, 2018
Image of cartoon man standing in mountains on poster from documentary 'Fenn's Searchers'
Courtesy Matt Maisano

When Forrest Fenn was diagnosed with terminal cancer, he decided to give away some of his wealth in an unconventional way. Fenn is a collector, and he buried his gold, rare coins, and gems in a treasure chest and left a riddle leading to its location.