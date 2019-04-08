Tariffs Impact High Point Furniture Market

Tariffs imposed by the Trump Administration have added to the costs of many goods imported from China, and that's having an impact on attendance at the High Point Furniture Market.

Overall attendance is expected to be up a bit this year compared to last spring's market, says Tom Conley, president and CEO of the High Point Market.

Domestic visitors don't seem to have changed plans over the tariffs. But Conley says it's a different story with international travelers, particularly from China.

"We're probably down 15 to 20 percent from an international perspective, and I think when the tariff issue is settled, we can recover nicely, but it has definitely impacted us."

He says manufacturers have had to adjust with the tariffs in place. Some of them have ended up passing those costs on to consumers.