  • Alan Shapiro and Jonathan Farmer
    Poets Alan Shapiro (left) and Jonathan Farmer (right) discuss the communal nature of poetry.
    Amanda Magnus/WUNC

Poetry has always been at the center of the friendship between Alan Shapiro and Jonathan Farmer. They met when Farmer took a poetry class from Shapiro at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and in the early days they often argued about poetry. Today they agree more often but still have a lot to discuss with one another in their regular meetups.

They both just released new books: Shapiro published a new work of poetry called “Against Translation” (University of Chicago Press/2019), and Farmer’s new book “That Peculiar Affirmative: On The Social Life of Poems” (Texas A&M University Press/2019) takes a critical look at poetry.

Host Frank Stasio talk to these two poets about their relationship, their new books and the social act of writing poetry. Shapiro is a poet and a professor of English and comparative literature at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Farmer is the editor-in-chief and poetry editor of At Length magazine.

The two will be at Flyleaf Books in Chapel Hill on Tuesday, April 2 at 7 p.m.

Homeric Turns, Part 2

The gods laugh, that’s what they’re good at, laughing.They laugh at the crippled god, his shriveled legs,
His hobbling, and his mother, in a little
Shadow play of suffering at the sight of him,
Her crippled baby, laughs the loudest, and then
Laughs even louder when she hurls him out
Of heaven, and he falls, and while he falls
The laughter echoing around him is
The measure of the pure unbreathable cold
Height of the heaven he’s falling from and through,
Hilarity of light and air, delight’s
Effacement of everything but itself.
And the crippled baby tumbling to earth
In a charade of terror? Don’t let him
Deceive you—he’s a god—he’s laughing too.