How The U.S. Ambassador To The E.U. Is Wrapped Up In The Ukraine Controversy

Originally published on October 7, 2019 5:37 pm

U.S. Ambassador to the E.U. Gordon Sondland had a role in the texts about President Trump's call with Ukraine's president. Sondland is reportedly set to give a deposition to House investigators.