NC House wants tougher penalties for 'political violence' after Charlie Kirk murder

Republicans in the N.C. House have introduced a bill calling for tougher penalties for political violence in response to the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The bill would create longer prison sentences for violent crimes when the attack is considered politically motivated. It would also allow prosecutors to use political motivations as an aggravating factor to seek the death penalty.

The state's attorney general could also appoint a special prosecutor for political violence cases.

House Majority Leader Brenden Jones, R-Columbus, says the bill is needed to address a rise in political violence across the country.

"This is definitely not about party, it's not about Democrats, not about Republicans," Jones told a House committee Tuesday. "It's about protecting free speech and keeping our elected officials or those with political ideas safe."

Jones called Kirk's shooting in Utah "political terrorism in its rawest form."

"This law makes crystal clear: if you target someone because of their politics in our state, we will throw the book at you and then some," Jones said.

The bill defines political violence as any act committed "because of the victim's political beliefs, public political activity, candidacy for office, or affiliation with a political movement, and the act was committed to silence, intimidate, or retaliate against political expression."

The House is scheduled to vote on the bill Tuesday afternoon, but it won't get a vote in the Senate until at least next month because senators left Raleigh after a one-day session Monday.