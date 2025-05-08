How NC teens are affected by Parents' Medical Bill of Rights

Some of the most sensitive medical treatment North Carolina minors undergo could soon be subject to parental permission and monitoring.

Today, minors can independently access care for mental health conditions, drug and alcohol abuse, and sexually transmitted diseases.

House Bill 519 , the so-called "Parents' Medical Bill of Rights" would eliminate those carveouts. It would require parents to sign off on those treatments and allow them to review any associated medical records.

This week, Republicans in the House passed the bill, winning over some Democrats in the final vote Tuesday.

"If your child were struggling physically, emotionally, mentally, wouldn't you want to be there? Wouldn't you want to know? Wouldn't you want to help?" Rep. Jennifer Balkcom, R-Henderson, said during Tuesday's debate.

Balkcom is one of the bill's primary sponsors.

Rep. Deb Butler, D-New Hanover, said that some parents are "abusive, absent or deeply opposed to the care their child might need."

"This bill tells those young people if your parents cannot or will not help you, you are on your own. And that's not just cruel — it's dangerous," Butler said.

North Carolina law defines those under 18 years old as minors.

The bill's title is borrowed from recent fights over education and how children learn about gender identity, sex and sexuality.

In North Carolina, the Parents' Bill of Rights gave parents more say-so over public school curriculum and in-school mental health counseling. It also required teachers notify parents if a student changes their name or pronouns.

Rep. Dean Arp, R-Union, said during this week's debate that separating kids from parents is part of the "liberal agenda."

But Rep. Julie von Haefen, D-Wake, said she prefers kids get advice on sensitive subjects from medical professionals, not places like TikTok.

"This bill puts a chilling effect on minors seeking out treatment," von Haefen said. "Not every kid has a trusted parent that they can talk to."

The bill does allow exceptions in the case of certain crimes and emergencies. Another exception allows teens 16 and older to be tested and treated for short-term sexually transmitted infections, such as chlamydia and gonorrhea.

Minors could still get pregnancy tests and prenatal care without alerting their parents, though abortions would remain off-limits without parental consent.

House Bill 519 passed the House on Wednesday in a 68-41 vote, with support from all of the chamber's Republicans and four Democrats.

The Democrats were Carla D. Cunningham, of Mecklenburg County; Abe Jones, of Wake County; Garland E. Pierce, of Scotland County; and Amos L. Quick III, of Guilford County.

The bill has been sent to the Senate.