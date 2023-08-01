Bringing The World Home To You

© 2023 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

Josh Stein’s gubernatorial campaign says it lost $50,000 through scam that targeted vendor

WUNC | By Associated Press
Published August 1, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein speaks in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, on Dec. 7, 2022.
Andrew Harnik
/
AP
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein speaks in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, on Dec. 7, 2022.

The North Carolina gubernatorial campaign of Attorney General Josh Stein lost over $50,000 from a “sophisticated scam” that targeted a campaign vendor, a Stein spokesperson said on Monday.

The incident, first reported on by WRAL-TV, was disclosed after a Stein campaign finance report covering the first six months of the year and filed late last week cited a “fraudulent wire transfer payment.” The transaction was dated Jan. 25, a week after the Democrat announced his run for governor.

“A campaign vendor fell victim to a sophisticated scam. The vendor has consulted law enforcement, filed a report with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and taken precautionary measures,” Stein campaign spokesperson said Kate Frauenfelder wrote in a text message. She declined to identify the vendor involved.

Stein’s campaign raised nearly $6 million during the first half of the year and spent over $1.3 million on expenses during that period, according to the campaign finance report.

The loss “serves as an important reminder that fraud happens every day and that people and companies should ensure that they know who they are dealing with when exchanging money online,” Frauenfelder said.

Tags
Politics Josh SteinFraud2024 Election2024 North Carolina Governor's Race
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
More Stories