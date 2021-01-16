Sofia Rei: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert
Every January, I attendat a New York City nightclub and see some of the most fantastic music I'll experience all year. Now, given the pandemic's challenges and the hardening of international borders, NPR Music and globalFEST moved the 2021 edition from the nightclub to your screen of choice and shared the festival with the world. We called itTiny Desk Meets globalFEST. We presented 16 artists in intimate settings (often behind desks donning globes), all hosted by African superstarAngélique Kidjo.
Recording from her apartment in Brooklyn, award-winning Argentine vocalist and songwriter Sofia Rei provides a concert that blends South American folk traditions with experimental pop and electronic music. That mix of tradition and modernity extends to her surroundings, which features traditional iconography, robotic 'saints,' exuberant plants and looping pedals. This performance took place during the opening night of our 2021 festival. --globalFEST
SET LIST
MUSICIANS
CREDITS
Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST
TINY DESK TEAM
GLOBALFEST TEAM
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.